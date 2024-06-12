Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) CEO Sanjay Chowbey Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KMT opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

