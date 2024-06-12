The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director John Zupo Sells 5,017 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

