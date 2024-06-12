Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $131,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.