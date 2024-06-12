Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $131,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRNX stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
