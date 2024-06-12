Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.53% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $383.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.