Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Civeo worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Civeo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of CVEO opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.73 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

