Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,213 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth $49,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.