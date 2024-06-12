Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 82,019 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,019 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Algoma Steel Group worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,364,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

