4,154,779 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,154,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.00% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

