Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 129,920 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,920 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $42,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

