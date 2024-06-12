Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 12,259 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PHX Minerals

In related news, Director Mark T. Behrman bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $104,500. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHX opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.10%.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

