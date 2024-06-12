Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,176 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Pinterest worth $40,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after buying an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock worth $2,466,665. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.