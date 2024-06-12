Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12,413.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Burlington Stores worth $38,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $243.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

