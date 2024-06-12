Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 299,418 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 711.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 299,418 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $41,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 2.3 %

PVH opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.