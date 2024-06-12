Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,583 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $39,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,851,000. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 80,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,976 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 733.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

FR stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.