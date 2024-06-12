Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,279,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 27.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,797 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,961. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

