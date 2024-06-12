Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 107,063 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,063 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

