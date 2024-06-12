Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 18,819 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESTC opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

