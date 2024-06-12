Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 51,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,875,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,085,395.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 291,284 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

