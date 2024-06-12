Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $573,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

