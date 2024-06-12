Eric J. Martin Acquires 500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Fire Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

UFCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

