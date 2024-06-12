Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,444,000 after buying an additional 3,805,671 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,429,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares during the period.

GNR stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

