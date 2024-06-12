Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.