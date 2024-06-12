United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Pennington W. Nieri Buys 1,269,659 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 1,269,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,348,295.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
United Homes Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The company had revenue of $100.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.