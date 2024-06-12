United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Pennington W. Nieri Buys 1,269,659 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 1,269,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,348,295.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Homes Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The company had revenue of $100.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Homes Group stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.58% of United Homes Group worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.