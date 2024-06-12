Dennis Cho Sells 276 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $14,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dennis Cho sold 230 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $7,709.60.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dennis Cho sold 93 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $3,217.80.

Shares of TWST opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $10,766,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

