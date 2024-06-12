Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 2,260 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,460,000 after buying an additional 697,849 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DVN opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

