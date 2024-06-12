Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Sells A$1,736,822.88 in Stock

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal sold 1,206,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.95), for a total value of A$1,736,822.88 ($1,150,213.83).

Vikas (Vik) Bansal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boral alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Vikas (Vik) Bansal acquired 1,206,127 shares of Boral stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of A$6,850,801.36 ($4,536,954.54).

Boral Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Boral Increases Dividend

Boral Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Boral’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Boral’s payout ratio is presently 1,394.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.