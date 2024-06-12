Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Sells A$1,736,822.88 in Stock

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal sold 1,206,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.95), for a total value of A$1,736,822.88 ($1,150,213.83).
Vikas (Vik) Bansal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Vikas (Vik) Bansal acquired 1,206,127 shares of Boral stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of A$6,850,801.36 ($4,536,954.54).
Boral Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Boral Increases Dividend
Boral Company Profile
Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.
