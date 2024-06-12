Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 261 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

