Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

