Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

GAA stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

