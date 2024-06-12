Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 450,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.8% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

