Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 27,003 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

