Insider Buying: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) CEO Acquires 621,328 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Nieri purchased 621,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Homes Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UHG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $277.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The firm had revenue of $100.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Homes Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.61% of United Homes Group worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.