Insider Buying: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) CEO Acquires 621,328 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Nieri purchased 621,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Homes Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of UHG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $277.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 7.91.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The firm had revenue of $100.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.