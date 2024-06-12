Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Arvinas worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

