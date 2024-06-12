Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average of $227.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

