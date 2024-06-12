State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 194,900 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 127,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

