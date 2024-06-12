Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

