Ossiam Acquires 1,163 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ossiam increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

