FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $815.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

