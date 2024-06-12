State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 144,586 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,586 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $786,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Edison International by 80.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,926 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Edison International Trading Down 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.