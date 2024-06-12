Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,880,000 after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $390,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

