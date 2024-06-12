Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $47.99 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 644,617 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $47,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,415,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Trex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 705,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

