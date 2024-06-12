Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 3,371,089 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,371,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,847,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

