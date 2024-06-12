Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 307.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,019 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 1.31% of Cirrus Logic worth $58,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $119.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $120.29.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $773,950. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

