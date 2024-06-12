Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.28 ($0.09). Approximately 879,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 378,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.67 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.40.

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

