Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP Sells $416,528.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 637.2% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

