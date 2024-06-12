Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 5,224 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$325,033.10.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 429 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$24,330.69.

On Friday, May 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71.

On Monday, April 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$30,460.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total transaction of C$12,700.35.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$87.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$63.16 and a 52 week high of C$123.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

