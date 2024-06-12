AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 8,880 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMK opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMK

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.