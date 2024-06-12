USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 11,175 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,964,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $38,448.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12.

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $333,234.79.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.