Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Director Sells 690 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $376.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.74 and its 200 day moving average is $336.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

