Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 3,589 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $97,697.49.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

